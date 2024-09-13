Jaishankar Announces 75% Progress on China Disengagement Amid 'Complex' Relations

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, showed that the two countries have always been able to resolve 75 percent of their border disputes.

However, there are some disputes yet to be resolved, he said, adding that the relationship has always been so challenging between the two countries.

He added that the relationship between India and China had never been smooth. In 2020, China broke several agreements by sending many troops onto the border, which compelled India to move its troops in response. He further added that 75% of the problems have been sorted out since some progress has been made on resolving border issues, but there are still some issues left to address.

If the disengagement issue is resolved and peace and stability come, then other possibilities will be considered," Jaishankar added. He listed this as the immediate concern. He also looked into the stormy past of relations between the two countries and referred to the clash of Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in 2020.

He termed the relation between India and China as "complex" and pointed out that there were difficulties being felt in trade between the two nations. He further said the economic relationship has been "unfair and imbalanced."

External Affairs Minister explained that the relationship between India and China is pretty complex. He also cited that there have been difficult times in history between both countries, but at this time, they are rising and growing.

Both having well over a billion population, their growth is affecting the neighbors. He referred to this as "complex" since both are greatly influencing each other, as well as the region.

A meeting of the 31st Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) was held between India and China on 29 August in Beijing. Both sides agreed to take further steps to maintain peace and stability in the border areas in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "They had a frank, constructive and forward-looking discussion on the situation along the LAC. They affirmed that both sides should enhance mutual communication especially between the diplomatic and military authorities.".