1.5 crore trees planted in 3 years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD/GANDHINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed a series of environmental, infrastructure and development initiatives linked to the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with a major focus on an ambitious afforestation campaign targeting the plantation of over one crore saplings during 2026–27. Chairing a high-level meeting in Ahmedabad, Shah assessed the progress of the ‘Green Lok Sabha – Gandhinagar Lok Sabha’ campaign and said that large-scale tree plantation and pond rejuvenation efforts had become a “new identity” of the constituency. According to officials, nearly 1.5 crore trees have been planted in the region over the last three years, contributing to a reported decline of 2–3 degrees Celsius in the average temperature across the constituency. The upcoming plantation drive proposes a 64 per cent increase over the previous year, when around 62.85 lakh saplings were planted. The initiative aims to expand green cover and ensure cleaner air, better water conservation and a healthier environment for future generations.

Shah directed officials to identify residential societies capable of planting more than 50 trees and stressed the importance of increasing green cover through public participation. He also instructed departments to undertake plantation activities in road medians, small open spaces and Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) areas to create an eco-friendly atmosphere for workers and industries. The plantation campaign will include Miyawaki plantations, dense forests, boundary plantations, linear plantations and scattered plantation methods. Authorities also plan to green vacant government land, roadside stretches and urban dump sites.

As part of the “Van Kavach” initiative, the Forest Department will plant 6,000 saplings at entry points across Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ initiative, free saplings will also be distributed among citizens to encourage wider public participation.

Officials informed the meeting that plantation efforts between 2019 and 2025 increased green cover in the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency by 11.25 per cent, covering around 2,729 hectares. Different departments and civic bodies have been assigned plantation targets, including the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar forest divisions, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. (IANS)

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