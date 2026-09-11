15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed to ensure security

New Delhi: Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, security has been tightened across New Delhi, with around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed.

The summit, hosted by India under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," will bring international leaders and high-level delegations to the capital.

Special Commissioner of Police (Protective/Security Division) Manish Kumar Agrawal said elaborate arrangements have been made in coordination with multiple government and security agencies, while efforts are being made to minimise public inconvenience.

Security measures cover the airport, hotels, Bharat Mandapam and other locations where dignitaries may hold meetings. Multi-layered arrangements include access control, verification, surveillance, intelligence gathering and emergency response mechanisms.

Agrawal said Delhi Police has conducted extensive surveys of routes and locations and coordinated with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, NSG, Intelligence Bureau and Central Armed Police Forces.

Inter-state coordination meetings have also been held with neighbouring states to monitor intelligence inputs, border security and movement of personnel and materials.

Specialised surveillance cameras have been deployed for route security and traffic enforcement. Police have issued advance advisories regarding temporary restrictions during VVIP movements and urged residents to follow them.

DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said police have been deployed across sector zones, while mock drills and continuous CCTV monitoring are underway. Technical equipment has also been installed to detect potential threats. Agrawal said Delhi Police remains committed to ensuring a safe and seamless summit with minimum inconvenience to the public. (ANI)

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