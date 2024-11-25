20 detained, internet suspended after violence during mosque survey in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: Around 20 people have been taken into custody following the alleged stone-pelting and clashes that erupted during a survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident left three people dead and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, injured.

Officials said that those responsible for the violence will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

As a precaution, internet services across the district have been suspended for a day.

"We have taken 20 people into custody. The survey was conducted as per court orders, with adequate police deployment at the site. Some individuals made children stand in front and started pelting stones at the police. The police tried to control the situation and also appealed to anti-social elements to maintain peace. They also set some vehicles on fire. The police used anti-riot measures, including tear gas, to disperse the crowd," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Moradabad Range, Muniraj G told ANI.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. He further said that the alleged firing, in which a police PRO was injured, was done by using a country-made weapon.

"The situation is under control, and more forces have been deployed. Internet services have been suspended for a day...Some people started pelting stones at the police and the police also retaliated. They torched some vehicles and the police were targeted...Police dispersed the crowd...When DM and DIG were patrolling, two women pelted stones at them and firing was done through a country-made weapon and a PRO got shot in the foot," SP Bishnoi said.

"It is very unfortunate...An FIR has been filed under relevant sections, and strict action will be taken under the NSA. We are also investigating whether there was a conspiracy by examining the mobile phones of the people detained in connection with the violence," the SP added.

In view of the violence, the district administration issued a notice prohibiting citizens from buying or collecting stones, soda bottles, or any flammable or explosive materials on their roofs. The notice, issued by local SDM, warns that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating this order. Additionally, instructions were given to the Municipal Corporation to confiscate any construction material lying on roads immediately. (ANI)

