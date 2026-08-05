274 fugitives brought back to India from 36 countries between 2019 and 2026: MHA

NEW DELHI: India has brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries between 2019 and July 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday. The fugitives were accused of crimes including terrorism, organised crime, financial fraud, narcotics offences, murder, rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The MHA said assets worth Rs 17,874 crore belonging to fugitive criminals were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the period, while Rs 18,762 crore was returned in cases involving Fugitive Economic Offenders.

A total of 45 fugitives were brought back in 2026 (till July), after a record 70 in 2025. The annual figures were 43 in 2024, 37 in 2023, 40 in 2022, 23 in 2021, seven in 2020 and nine in 2019. The MHA also said 501 Interpol Red Corner Notices have been issued over the past three years, including 182 so far in 2026.

Among the 274 fugitives, 62 were wanted for murder, robbery and violent crimes, 53 for sexual offences, rape and POCSO cases, 42 for organised crime and extortion, 18 for human trafficking and kidnapping, 17 for terrorism and anti-national activities, 16 for narcotics offences, 12 for smuggling, fake currency and cyber crimes, and nine for financial fraud.

The ministry credited the increase in extraditions to measures taken under the Modi government, including the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, stricter enforcement of the PMLA, enhanced coordination among central and state agencies, and closer cooperation with Interpol. It highlighted initiatives such as Operation Trishul, which uses satellite inputs, surveillance and digital footprint analysis to locate absconding offenders abroad, and the establishment of the CBI's Special Global Operations Centre. (ANI)

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