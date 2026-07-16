MHA proposes recruitment rules for CEO, Additional CEOs in I4C

Draft recruitment rules invite stakeholder feedback till August 14

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has proposed recruitment rules for appointing a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and three Additional Chief Executive Officers (Additional CEOs) in the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to strengthen India's cybercrime response system.

The ministry has invited comments from stakeholders on the draft rules by August 14, after which the recruitment rules will be finalised. The posts, under the Cyber and Information Security Division of the MHA, will be filled on a deputation basis under the Non-Central Staffing Scheme and will not come under the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Appointments will be approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) through a Search-cum-Selection Committee headed by the Union Home Secretary. The CEO post will be at Pay Matrix Level-15 (Additional Secretary rank), while the three Additional CEO posts will be at Level-14. The number of posts may vary depending on operational requirements. Only deputation has been proposed for these appointments, with no provision for direct recruitment or promotion. Eligible candidates include officers from All India Services, Central and state governments, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, universities and research institutions.

Applicants for the CEO post must hold a bachelor's degree and have at least five years' experience in cyber security, cybercrime investigation, cyber forensics, ICT or internal security. Additional CEO candidates must have a bachelor's degree, 10 years' administrative experience and at least three years in cyber-related fields. The deputation period will ordinarily be up to five years, with a maximum age limit of 55 years. No Departmental Promotion Committee or UPSC consultation will be required for these appointments. (ANI)

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