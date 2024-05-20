Ahmedabad: 4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested At Ahmedabad Airport

AHMEDABAD: In a major setback to terrorism, four suspected terrorists allegedly linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were reportedly nabbed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on May 20.
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested the alleged ISIS terrorists from the airport while they were waiting for their handler.
The terror suspects, all Sri Lankan nationals, have been taken to an undisclosed location for intense interrogation. The exact motive behind their arrival to Ahmedabad is yet to be determined.
Primary investigation into this case reveal that the quartet reached Ahmedabad via Chennai from Sri Lanka. They were in touch with Pakistani handlers, according to local media reports.
Security at the airport has been beefed up in the wake of the capture of these terrorists.
Notably, the arrests were made ahead of the arrival of three IPL teams at the Ahmedabad airport for the qualifier and eliminator games.
It is worth mentioning that a bomb scare unfolded at Ahmedabad airport on May 12 as a bomb threat email was received.
However, it turned out to be a hoax after security personnel thoroughly searched the entire airport complex only to find nothing suspicious.
Meanwhile, earlier in March, the Special Task Force (STF) had captured two high-ranking ISIS leaders in Assam's Dhubri. Among those apprehended was Haris Farooqi, the alleged head of ISIS operations in India, along with his associate Anurag Singh.
The STF carried out a meticulously planned operation in Dhubri district, resulting in the successful arrest of Farooqi and Singh. The two accused were reportedly attempting to evade capture by crossing the international border and were ultimately apprehended in Dharmosala.
Both Farooqi and Singh are wanted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities.
These captures mark a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism in India.