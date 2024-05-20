Ahmedabad: 4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested At Ahmedabad Airport

AHMEDABAD: In a major setback to terrorism, four suspected terrorists allegedly linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were reportedly nabbed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on May 20.

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested the alleged ISIS terrorists from the airport while they were waiting for their handler.

The terror suspects, all Sri Lankan nationals, have been taken to an undisclosed location for intense interrogation. The exact motive behind their arrival to Ahmedabad is yet to be determined.

Primary investigation into this case reveal that the quartet reached Ahmedabad via Chennai from Sri Lanka. They were in touch with Pakistani handlers, according to local media reports.