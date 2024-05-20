Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voter Turnout Recorded At 47.53% Till 3 PM

NEW DELHI: Amidst the ongoing polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a voter turnout of 47.53 percent has been recorded till 3:00 PM.

Prominent leaders like Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Eknath Shinde, Mayawati, and Uddhav Thackeray are among the politicians who have exercised their democratic franchise so far during the fifth phase of polling on May 20.

On the other hand, popular Bollywood actors like Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also participated in this democratic process.

The fifth phase of polling held on May 20 covers 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories.