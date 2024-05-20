Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voter Turnout Recorded At 47.53% Till 3 PM
NEW DELHI: Amidst the ongoing polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a voter turnout of 47.53 percent has been recorded till 3:00 PM.
Prominent leaders like Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Eknath Shinde, Mayawati, and Uddhav Thackeray are among the politicians who have exercised their democratic franchise so far during the fifth phase of polling on May 20.
On the other hand, popular Bollywood actors like Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also participated in this democratic process.
The fifth phase of polling held on May 20 covers 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories.
It is worth mentioning that 5 seats in Bihar, 1 in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 in Jharkhand, 1 in Ladakh, 13 in Maharashtra, 5 in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh and 7 in West Bengal will go to the polls during the fifth phase of the General Elections 2024.
The electorate will decide the fate of 695 candidates, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli.
This phase is witnessing the clash of titans in some key battleground seats like Rae Bareli where Rahul Gandhi will lock horns against BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh in the Gandhi family's long-standing seat.
Additionally, in the Amethi Parliamentary constituency, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will look to defend her turf against Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma, who is believed to be a close aide of the Gandhi family.
Moreover, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will look to retain the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ravidas Mehrotra.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will battle it out against Congress contender Bhushan Patil for the crucial Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat while former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be up against Sajad Lone of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference for the Baramulla seat.
Notably, voting will end at 6:00 PM in all seats.
ALSO READ: ‘Was demonetization not intended to curb all black money?’: Jairam Ramesh asks PM Narendra Modi
ALSO WATCH: