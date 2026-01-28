40 soldiers among 60 rescued by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in snowbound Doda

JAMMU: A total of 60 people, including 40 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) soldiers, were rescued by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from a snowbound area in J&K’s Doda district, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday. “The BRO successfully carried out the high-altitude rescue and road restoration operation under Project Sampark at Chatergala Pass situated at an altitude of 10,500 ft in the Bhaderwah-Chatergala axis,” the spokesman said. “The 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) began the operation on January 24, a day after heavy snowfall, which continued for nearly 40 hours, clearing approximately 38 km of road covered under five to six feet of snow. The route was opened by January 25 evening, enabling safe evacuation of 20 stranded civilians and 40 personnel of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), along with weapons and stores.”

The rescue mission was completed by early hours of January 26 with zero casualties, underscoring the professionalism of BRO personnel operating in the challenging high-altitude terrain amid extreme weather conditions, the spokesman added. The operation was executed in close coordination with the Army, ensuring swift relief and the restoration of critical communication links in the region. “BRO continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to infrastructure resilience, operational readiness and humanitarian assistance in some of the most inhospitable terrains of the country, reaffirming its motto – ‘Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam’,” a defence statement said. (IANS)

