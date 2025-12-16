Vijay Diwas 2025: Nation Pays Tributes to Brave Soldiers of 1971 War

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered and paid his tributes to the brave armed forces who lost their lives in the line on duty during the 1971 war led to the liberation of Bangladesh.
In a post on ‘X’, PM Modi said, “On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians.”
President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to the soldiers and said that Indian Army’s ‘Empowerment through Indigenisation’ initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges.
The president said, “On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country.”
Every year, December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas. The day marks the decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of a new country, Bangladesh. This day also celebrates the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti Bahini in Dhaka, the largest military surrender since World War II.
Union home minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes to the brave hearts. “On this very day in the year 1971, the security forces, with indomitable courage and precise strategy, defeated the Pakistani army and forced it to surrender. This victory, serving as a shield against injustice and oppression, presented an exemplary model for protecting humanity worldwide and earned recognition for the unparalleled military capability and valour of the Indian armed forces,” Shah posted on X.
Further, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on ‘X’ said that the valour and discipline of armed forces continue to inspire generations and strengthen national will.
He wrote, “The Army, Navy and Air Force operated in flawless coordination, reshaping history and asserting India’s strategic resolve. Their valour, discipline and combat spirit continue to inspire generations and strengthen our national will.”
Moreover, on the occasion, India and Bangladesh invited each other’s War Veterans and serving officers to participate annually to the celebrations in a bid to commemorate the Liberation War of 1971. The Indian High Commission stressed that these exchange visits provide a platform for Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and Indian War Veterans to celebrate the unique friendship between our two countries and to renew memories of the Liberation War.