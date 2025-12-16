Vijay Diwas 2025: Nation Pays Tributes to Brave Soldiers of 1971 War

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered and paid his tributes to the brave armed forces who lost their lives in the line on duty during the 1971 war led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

In a post on ‘X’, PM Modi said, “On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians.”