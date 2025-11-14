47th Jamnalal Bajaj Awards celebrate humanitarian excellence, remember Late Madhur Bajaj

MUMBAI: The prestigious 47th Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards were conferred today in Mumbai, celebrating individuals whose impactful work reflects the essence of Gandhian values and humanitarian service. Four distinguished awardees were honored at the annual ceremony in the presence of Chief Guest HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj; Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation; Trustee & Chairman Dr. R. A. Mashelkar & Members of the Council of Advisers of the Foundation; and an esteemed gathering. Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi also serves as the Trustee of the Foundation.

Since its inception, the Foundation has commemorated the birth anniversary of Jamnalal Bajaj by honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to humanitarian causes and Gandhian constructive programmes. Each awardee is presented with a Citation, Trophy, and a Cash Prize, in recognition of their selfless and committed efforts toward societal upliftment.

This year’s ceremony also marked a quiet moment of remembrance, being the first held in the absence of Late Madhur Bajaj, Trustee of the Foundation, who passed away in April 2025. His steadfast dedication to the Foundation’s mission remains a guiding light.

In 2025, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation continues the commemorative enhancement introduced in 2023, where the prize amount was elevated from Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 20,00,000 (and its equivalent in foreign exchange for the International Award) per category. This increase, in tribute to the centennial celebration of Ramkrishna Bajaj, Founder of the Foundation, reaffirms the Foundation’s enduring commitment to honouring Jamnalal Bajaj’s lifelong dedication to Gandhian values and societal progress, a press release said.

