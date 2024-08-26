5 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors in Delhi join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

NEW DELHI: In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), five of its councillors in Delhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva welcomed them into the party. Sachdeva stated that the councillors left AAP due to the party's corruption and its failure to contribute to Delhi's development.

"AAP's corruption and lack of action are the reasons these five individuals have joined the BJP. They all share a common intention: to contribute to the development of Delhi, guided by PM Modi's vision, and to work for the welfare of the people. We welcome such individuals," Sachdeva said.

The five AAP councillors who have joined the BJP are Ram Chandra, Pawan Sehrawat, Manju Nirmal, Sughandha Bidhuri, and Mamta Pawan. In July this year, AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and former MLA Raj Kumar Anand also joined the BJP.

Anand, a member of the Dalit community, was a minister in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He quit the party over corruption issues after the AAP's convener was arrested in the excise case. The former MLA from the Patel Nagar seat also joined the BJP along with his wife, Veena Anand, who is also a former legislator. (ANI)

Abrogation of Article 370 brought citizenship rights to vast population in J&K: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership in restoring peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that this has allowed even senior leaders from the opposition to freely enjoy the region's newfound stability, as evidenced by the recent visit to Ahdoos' Restaurant in Lal Chowk. "This is a testament to the peace and normalcy that have been restored in the region," Singh stated during a programme. "Historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 brought citizenship rights to a vast population in J-K who were deprived of it for the last seven decades," said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Singh said, "Votaries of Article 370 in J-K exploited constitutional provisions to serve their political interests." He also remarked that it was a vested interest for the ruling dispensation in the erstwhile state of J-K because it enabled them to get elected and form government with mere 10 percent or less voting and thus continue their dynasty rule, generation after generation, he said.

The Minister said, "As we celebrate the 5th anniversary, some significant developments are highly notable. In the last 5 years, transformation has happened broadly at four levels i.e., democratic, governance, development and security situation."

Jitendra Singh recalled that the 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Panchayat Act were introduced by the Congress government at the Centre but not made applicable in J&K by the same coalition government in the State. Democratic decentralization could not take place as central funds were not available to them before 2019.

Singh said, "The credit of bringing peace and development goes to PM Modi who gave confidence to the people in the region and assured that J-K will play a pivotal role in the country's development and shine as the crown jewel."

Speaking regarding the celebration of India's maiden National Space Day, Jitendra Singh traced India's Space journey beginning only 55 years back in 1969, when the US astronaut Neil Armstrong had already set his foot on the Moon. He lauded the scientific community for their unwavering dedication, which culminated in India becoming the first nation to land on the Moon's South Pole. (ANI)

