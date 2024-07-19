Aam Aadmi Party to contest Assembly elections in Haryana alone

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced it will contest the Haryana Assembly elections, slated likely in October, alone on all the 90 seats.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest the elections in Haryana with full strength,” AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told the media here.

Accompanying Mann, party leader Sanjay Singh said: “The Agniveer scheme is a betrayal of the country. It should be withdrawn.” .

Party national Secretary Sandeep Pathak said public dialogue for change was conducted by visiting about 6,500 villages and the voice of change “is coming from everywhere”.

He said party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee for Haryana would be launched on July 20.

“Just like we fought the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha elections with full force, we will fight the Haryana assembly elections with full force too.”

Mann said during AAP leaders’ visits to parts of Rohtak, Sonipat and Jind in Haryana, people said they wanted change in the government. “Haryana has given chances to the Congress, the BJP and regional parties but all of them looted the state,” he added.

Mann also released the party’s slogan for the polls: “Badlenge Haryana ka haal, ab lainge Kejriwal (we will change Haryana’s situation and will bring Kejriwal)”.

“People from all over the country are liking us. Kejriwal is from Haryana and the people of Haryana are proud that someone from them (Kejriwal) went to Delhi and contested elections and changed the politics of the entire country,” he said.

“We have a government in Delhi and in Punjab. Half of Haryana touches Punjab and half touches Delhi. People want us to fight the election. The state has given chances to all the parties but none of them were loyal to Haryana. They all looted the state and now the people want change,” Mann said.

“The culture of Haryana is similar to Delhi and Punjab and some people are aware of Delhi work and some of Punjab and they want these changes in Haryana too. We have proved that our team is very good and we know how to fight as a team,” he added. (IANS)

Also Read: BJP slams Opposition for ‘abusing’ Hindu sentiments over Kanwar Yatra

Also watch: