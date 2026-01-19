5 killed, 80 hurt as bus plunges into gorge on border of Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand

Raipur: In a tragic accident on Sunday, five persons lost their lives and 80 others sustained injuries after a bus fell into a gorge near the Orsa Bangladara ghati on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Mahuadanr police station, sending shockwaves through the local community. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and wrote on his X handle: “The tragic accident near Balrampur on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, claiming the lives of several passengers, is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Immediately after receiving information, rescue and relief operations were launched. An administrative team is present at the site, ensuring coordinated efforts. A total of 87 people have been injured — 27 are receiving treatment at Carmel Hospital and 60 at the Community Health Centre. I have directed the concerned authorities to provide all necessary medical care to those seriously injured. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery for the injured.” According to police officials, the deceased include four men and one woman, all residents of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh. Their identities have not yet been confirmed. (IANS)

