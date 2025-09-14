75 major schemes to be launched during Seva Pakhwada starting Sep 17: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that 75 major schemes will be launched in the 15-day Seva Pakhwada beginning with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

"On that day, the government will commence the Seva Pakhwada, under which significant schemes will be announced daily for 15 days," the Chief Minister stated, adding that the initiative will play an important role in guiding the capital towards the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

A special meeting was convened on Saturday at the Delhi Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Gupta to discuss preparations for the Seva Pakhwada, which will be held from September 17 to October 2.

The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Members of Parliament, Ministers of the Delhi Government, MLAs, Councillors, and party officials.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that ever since the BJP government was formed in Delhi, special arrangements have been made to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the formation of this government.

This occasion reflects the shared commitment of the Triple Engine Government (Central Government, Delhi Government, and Municipal Corporation). For this, the government has decided to launch 75 new schemes and programmes during the Seva Pakhwada. This decision, she said, will provide new momentum and greater heights to Delhi’s development, playing a key role in the city’s progress towards becoming a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

Chief Minister Gupta further informed that during the Seva Pakhwada, Delhiites will receive a new ‘gift’ every day. Whether it is a cleanliness drive, a blood donation camp, the foundation laying or inauguration of new schemes, or the dedication of development projects, each activity will be devoted to the public and carried out with the active participation of public representatives.

She said that the forthcoming 15 days will prove to be historic for Delhi.

During the Seva Pakhwada, new milestones in development will be achieved, new dimensions of good governance will be set, and continuous initiatives will be dedicated to the people.

She expressed pride in the excellent preparations made in a very short period by the Ministers, officials, and departments of the government. The Chief Minister also noted that in the past six months, neither the Ministers nor she herself had taken a single day off from work. It is the result of this relentless effort, she said, that long-pending and incomplete projects are now being dedicated to the people.

In this special meeting, Chief Minister Gupta made particular mention of the ambitious Ayushman Arogya Mandir scheme, which will be launched during the Seva Pakhwada by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She said that this scheme will prove to be a milestone in providing quality healthcare services to the people of Delhi.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Seva Pakhwada, beginning from the Prime Minister’s birthday, will be inspirational not only for Delhi but for the entire nation. (IANS)

