8th Pay Commission: Employee unions urge higher basic pay, fitment factor

NEW DELHI: The Eighth Central Pay Commission has completed the memorandum submission phase, on June 15, and it is set to examine demands from central government employees and pensioners ahead of its final recommendations. The Commission, which began operations after the government approved its terms of reference in October 2025, has about 10 months remaining to finalise proposals. The Commission is expected to recommend revisions to salaries, pensions and allowances for around 55 lakh serving central government employees and about 69 lakh pensioners, according to multiple reports. Central employee unions and associations focused their memoranda submissions for a higher fitment factor, a substantial increase in the minimum basic pay, multiple reports said. Employee bodies also demanded a restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS). They also sought improvements in allowances such as HRA, risk pay, bonuses, leave benefits and other retirement perks. (IANS)

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