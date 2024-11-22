8th Pay Commission: Expected Salary And Pension Hikes Await Official Announcement

NEW DELHI: The Central Government employees are eagerly waiting for the official announcement on the 8th pay commission, although reports are suggesting that central government employees are expected to see a 186% rise in their salaries.
Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), has said he expects a fitment factor of at least 2.86. It is 29 basis points (bps) as compared with 2.57 fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission.
The minimum salary will rise by 1865 to Rs 51,480 compared with the current payout of Rs 18,000 only if the government approves the fitment factor of 2.86, according to media reports.
Further, if fitment factors get any rise, it will lead to an equivalent rise in the salaries along with the rise in pension.
Pensions are also expected to increase by 186 percent to Rs 25,470 compared with the pension of Rs 9000 under the 8th Pay Commission. This calculation is believed to be true if the current expected fitment factor of 2.86 gets through.
Though there is no official announcement of the expected date, media reports suggest that the discussion about this commission might be announced in the Budget 2025-26.
The clear and accurate information of the 8th Pay Commission will likely come in December after the meeting of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery. The meeting was expected to take place this month but has now been postponed till December.
The NC-JCM, the highest body representing employee grievances, also submitted a memorandum, requesting immediate steps to establish the Commission.
The 7th Pay Commission, which led to a hike in government salaries, was formed in February 2014, although the recommendations were implemented on January 1, 2016.