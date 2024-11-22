8th Pay Commission: Expected Salary And Pension Hikes Await Official Announcement

NEW DELHI: The Central Government employees are eagerly waiting for the official announcement on the 8th pay commission, although reports are suggesting that central government employees are expected to see a 186% rise in their salaries.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), has said he expects a fitment factor of at least 2.86. It is 29 basis points (bps) as compared with 2.57 fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission.

The minimum salary will rise by 1865 to Rs 51,480 compared with the current payout of Rs 18,000 only if the government approves the fitment factor of 2.86, according to media reports.

Further, if fitment factors get any rise, it will lead to an equivalent rise in the salaries along with the rise in pension.