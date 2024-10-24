Arunachal Announces 3% Hike In DA And DR For Employees And Pensioners

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees, All India Service Officers posted in the state, Central Government employees on deputation, and pensioners will be increased by 3 percent.
The revised DA/DR rates will see a hike from 50% to 53%, effective from July 1, 2024.
In addition to it, the government has raised House Rent Allowance (HRA) to 30%, 20%, and 10% for X, Y, and Z category towns. This move aligns with the decision of the central government.
This raise will have a financial implication of Rs. 63.92 crore for the period between July 2024 to March 2025 and is expected to provide significant relief to the beneficiaries.
