Arunachal Announces 3% Hike In DA And DR For Employees And Pensioners

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees, All India Service Officers posted in the state, Central Government employees on deputation, and pensioners will be increased by 3 percent.

The revised DA/DR rates will see a hike from 50% to 53%, effective from July 1, 2024.

In addition to it, the government has raised House Rent Allowance (HRA) to 30%, 20%, and 10% for X, Y, and Z category towns. This move aligns with the decision of the central government.