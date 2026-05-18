Aadhaar Cards Recovered from Trinamool Congress Office in Bidhannagar Spark Tension, Probe into Voter Suppression Allegations

Kolkata: A sensational incident unfolded in Bidhannagar in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata on Sunday after multiple Aadhaar cards were recovered from a local Trinamool Congress office. Tension prevailed in Ward No. 36 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area since morning following the incident.

A large police contingent from the local police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the recovery. An investigation is underway to ascertain how such a large number of Aadhaar cards reached the Trinamool Congress office. Police sources said even members of the local Trinamool leadership could be questioned in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that documents belonging to a large number of people had been collected on various pretexts so that they could be prevented from casting their votes.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at Basanti Devi Colony in Ward No. 36 of Bidhannagar. According to locals, several residents of the area entered the party office, where they found multiple Aadhaar cards neatly stacked inside the premises. Locals claimed that at least 60 to 70 Aadhaar cards were recovered from the Trinamool Congress office. As news of the recovery spread, tension and commotion gripped the locality. (IANS)

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