Two KCP (Taibanganba) Cadres Arrested in Imphal East, Aadhaar Cards Seized

Imphal: Security forces arrested two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–Taibanganba) from Happy Valley under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district on February 1, 2026, Manipur police said.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Ayekpam Robindro Meitei alias Parihan (28) and Thokchom Abung Singh alias Lanchangba (23), both residents of Pukhao Naharup village in Imphal East district.
During the operation, security personnel also recovered two Aadhaar cards from their possession.
Confirming the arrests, Manipur Police said the operation was carried out as part of sustained efforts to curb the activities of insurgent groups in the state.
“Security forces apprehended two active cadres of KCP (Taibanganba) from Happy Valley area under Sagolmang Police Station. Necessary legal action is being initiated,” Manipur Police said.
Meanwhile, security forces have intensified search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable locations across various districts of the state. As part of the security measures, a total of 114 nakas and checkpoints were set up across Manipur, covering both hill and valley districts.
Police said that although extensive checking was carried out at these checkpoints, no further detentions were made during the operations.
Security agencies have reiterated that such drives will continue to maintain law and order and prevent unlawful activities in the state.