Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has toxic work environment: BJP MP Raghav Chadha

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday announced his exit from the AAP, alleging a "toxic work environment" and claiming that internal functioning had deteriorated significantly in recent years.

In a self-made video statement, Chadha said he entered politics after leaving a promising career as a Chartered Accountant and dedicated nearly 15 years of his "prime youth" to building the party.

"I didn't come into politics to build a career. I became a founding member of a political party. I gave fifteen years of my prime youth to this party," Chadha said in the video.

However, he alleged that the organisation had changed over time, claiming that it was no longer functioning in its original spirit.

"But today, this party is no longer the same old party. Today, there's a toxic work environment in this party. You are stopped from working. You are stopped from speaking in Parliament," he said.

Chadha further alleged that the party had fallen under the control of "a few corrupt and compromised people" who were working for personal interests rather than public service.

"For the last few years, I felt that perhaps I'm the right man but in the wrong party," he added, outlining three options he had considered before deciding to leave.

He said the options included quitting politics altogether, continuing within the party to attempt internal reform, or moving to another political platform to pursue "constructive politics."

Chadha also claimed that a total of seven Members of Parliament had decided to sever ties with the party, suggesting a wider dissatisfaction within the organisation.

"One man can be wrong, two people can be wrong, but seven people cannot be wrong," he said in the video. He further assured that despite his exit, he would continue to raise public issues with "greater energy and commitment" in the future. (ANI)

Also Read: Party fell into ‘corrupt hands’: Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on AAP exit