Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal join BJP after severing ties with AAP

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal joined the BJP on Friday after severing ties with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The MPs formally joined the BJP in the presence of Nitin Nabin here at party headquarters.

Nabin marked the occasion by distributing sweets to the MPs

Meanwhile, three party MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal announced a split in the party and said that two-thirds of the party’s members in Rajya Sabha had decided to “merge with the BJP”.

“We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP,” Raghav Chadha said at a press conference, which was also attended by Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.

Answering queries, Raghav Chadha said that AAP has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha and seven of them have decided to leave the party and merge with BJP. Chadha said that the decision stems from AAP “moving away from its core ideology” and alleged that it is now working for “personal benefits”.

“The AAP, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat, and gave 15 years of my youth to, has deviated from its principles, values and core morals. Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits...For the past few years, I could feel that I am the right man in the wrong party. So, today, we announce that I am distancing myself from the AAP and getting close to the public,” he said. (ANI)

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