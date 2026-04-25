AAP MPs have cited several reasons for leaving, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the decision taken by AAP MPs from Rajya Sabha, including Raghav Chadha, to part ways with their party is based on several reasons cited by them. HM Shah’s remarks during an election rally in West Bengal coincided with Chadha announcing a divorce with the AAP and leading a three-member party Rajya Sabha MPs’ team to meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters here. Chadha had cited the AAP “stepping away from honest politics” as a key reason behind the decision by him and six other AAP MPs from Rajya Sabha to merge their parliamentary faction with the BJP. The AAP has 10 MPs in the Upper House. (IANS)

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