Never outshine the master: Raghav Chadha's cryptic post amid rift with AAP

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member, Raghav Chadha, on Monday shared some photos on social media featuring him reading 'The 48 Laws of Power' by American author Robert Greene, remarking that the timing of receiving the book was "hard to ignore", in what is being seen as a cryptic message amid recent developments within the AAP.

In a post on Instagram, Chadha shared photos of himself reading the book, along with images of its cover and the opening chapter.

"Somebody gifted me a book this week. Funny how timing works," he wrote in the caption. Highlighting the opening chapter of the book, titled "Never Outshine the Master," Chadha posted an image and added, "I turned to Chapter 1". The first law in the book advises making superiors "feel comfortably superior", rather than "displaying talent" that "inspires fear and insecurity". It suggests that by masking your brilliance and allowing superiors to seem more intelligent, you gain more power over time. (IANS)

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