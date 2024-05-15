‘AAP to be made an accused in excise policy case’: Enforcement Directorate tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon file a supplementary charge sheet in the excise policy case arraying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused, the probe agency’s counsel informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Opposing the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, ED counsel advocate Zoheb Hossain apprised a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that the ruling party in the national capital will be formally added as an accused in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

In its probe, the ED found that the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 45 crore, which was part of the ‘bribes’ received from the ‘South Group’, were used by the AAP for campaigning in the 2021-22 Assembly elections in Goa.

One of the main allegations is that AAP was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. (IANS)

