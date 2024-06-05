‘Absolutely, why wouldn’t we welcome him?’: RJD’s Misa Bharti on whether CM Nitish would be welcomed in INDIA bloc

Patna: As trends show her leading on Bihar’s Patliputra seat, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Misa Bharti said that the people have shown faith in what Tejashwi Yadav has done in 17 months.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar would be welcomed into the alliance, the RJD leader said, “Absolutely, why wouldn’t we welcome him?”

“This is the victory of the women of Pataliputra region. People have shown faith in what Tejashwi has done in 17 months. There was anger among the people here against the present MP and PM. INDIA alliance is going to form the government and we will fulfil all the promises that we have made,” Bharti added.

RJD’s Misa Bharti, the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently leading from the Patliputra seat by a margin of 60,837 votes.

BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav is trailing behind from the seat.

Overall in Bihar, the BJP has won three seats and is leading on nine, as per the ECI data.

Hindustani Awam Morcha has won the Gaya seat.

Janata Dal (United) is currently leading on 12 seats.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has gained lead on all five seats it contested.

RJD is leading on 4 seats while its ally, Congress on three.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is ahead in 296 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 228 seats, indicating a significant gain, according to the latest trends.

The Congress, which won merely 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is currently leading in 98 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 241 seats. (ANI)

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It won 282 seats in 2014 and improved its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

The BJP had set a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections. The BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fought the Lok Sabha elections for a third straight term in office. (ANI)

