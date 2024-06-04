Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: BJP Approaches 300 Seats as INDIA Bloc Surprises NDA in Close Contest

Guwahati: Election results 2024: With the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections final results, the BJP-led NDA has been favored over the opposition coalition - India.

However, the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh faced a stiff challenge from the INDIA side. The rivalry between the BJP and the Alliance of India in the Lok Sabha elections reflects a broader ideological battle.

Poll pundits have predicted a third term for PM Narendra Modi. But the INDIA side has defied predictions and fought hard.

The count began at 8 a.m. under heavy security. Counting of EVM votes began 30 minutes after the postal ballot papers were counted. This year’s Lok Sabha elections are the second longest in India after the first in 1951-52. Any party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats to form government.