Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: BJP Approaches 300 Seats as INDIA Bloc Surprises NDA in Close Contest

Guwahati: Election results 2024: With the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections final results, the BJP-led NDA has been favored over the opposition coalition - India.
However, the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh faced a stiff challenge from the INDIA side. The rivalry between the BJP and the Alliance of India in the Lok Sabha elections reflects a broader ideological battle.
Poll pundits have predicted a third term for PM Narendra Modi. But the INDIA side has defied predictions and fought hard.
The count began at 8 a.m. under heavy security. Counting of EVM votes began 30 minutes after the postal ballot papers were counted. This year’s Lok Sabha elections are the second longest in India after the first in 1951-52. Any party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats to form government.
The BJP, which has set a target of more than 400 seats to the NDA's target of 370 seats, seems to be running farther because of Uttar Pradesh, which is sending a whopping 80 MLAs to the Lok Sabha. Around 5 pm, the BJP is leading in 241 seats, the NDA in 296. The INDIA side is leading in 228 seats and the Congress in 100 seats.
The highest hopes of the party could be even worse than 2019 in Bengal, which is leading by just 11 seats at 3pm. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress seems to have regained most of the lost ground and is leading in 31 seats.
Maharashtra seems to have made clear its disapproval of the political agendas of the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Uddhav Thackeray's faction leads Shinde Sena in 5 seats and 11 seats respectively, NCP's Ajit Pawar faction leads in just one seat, his uncle Sharad Pawar leads in 7 seats and BJP and Congress are neck and neck with 12 seats and 11.
The BJP's losses, as expected, are being offset by Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and, to some extent, Telangana.
More than 10 hours into the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's big bastion in the past two general elections is witnessing an epic neck-and-neck battle between the NDA and INDIA bloc comprising Samajwadi Party and Congress.
As per the latest Election Commission data, the NDA has won six seats and is leading in 31 seats, while Bharat Khand has won two seats so far and is leading in 41 seats.
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is all set to make a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections, winning all 39 seats around 4:30 pm to make good the 2009 sweep. A similarly formidable alliance with Congress, Left parties, VCK, MDMK, etc had won 38 seats in 2019. The DMK alliance is set to win exactly 40 out of 40 seats after winning only one Congress seat in Puducherry
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said he is yet to decide which seat he will retain after his landslide win in Wayanad and Rae Bareli. “I'll think about it. I can't stand in two seats. I haven't decided which seat I'll leave," the Congress stalwart said.
