Absurd legal paradox: Shashi Tharoor questions Centre over ‘fatuous’ passport row

New Delhi: A day after the Central Government clarified that a passport has never been considered proof of citizenship, noting the Passports Act 1967 gives legal grounds to provide the document to non-citizens, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday questioned the Centre over the controversy, calling it an “absurd legal paradox” while describing the debate as “fatuous” and urging a “common-sense legislative overhaul” to remove ambiguity. In a detailed post on X, Tharoor referred to the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) recent clarification on Passport Seva Divas that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship. While acknowledging that the government’s position is based on Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, he argued that the distinction has little practical meaning for ordinary citizens.

“The recent statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) - on #PassportSevaDivas, no less!-clarifying that an Indian passport is primarily a ‘travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship’ has triggered a predictable wave of public bewilderment and political sparring,” Tharoor wrote.

He said that for decades, Indian passports have been regarded as the highest standard of official identity, obtained only after extensive police verification and document scrutiny. “To turn around and declare that the very document born from this rigorous vetting does not actually prove citizenship creates an absurd legal paradox. If a passport does not establish domestic citizenship, then what does?” he asked. Tharoor also referred to the Supreme Court’s observation that Aadhaar serves as proof of identity and residence but not citizenship, arguing that the combined effect of the existing legal framework leaves citizens in an “administrative limbo”. (ANI)

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