Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulates VD Satheesan on being named as Keralam CM

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday congratulated VD Satheesan on being named the Chief Minister of Keralam, calling it a “richly deserved recognition” of his leadership, dedication, and service to the party and the people of the state. He said he was delighted by Satheesan’s appointment and recalled campaigning alongside him during the Assembly elections.

He also stressed that the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) victory was a collective mandate for the alliance and called on all senior leaders and alliance partners to work together to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri @VDSatheesan ji on being named leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Chief Minister-designate of Kerala — a richly deserved recognition of his tenacity, conviction, and years of dedicated service to our party and people. I campaigned alongside him and am delighted by his richly deserved appointment.”

“At the same time, we all realise that the mandate that propels him to office is not one man’s victory — it is a mandate for Team UDF. Every senior leader bears an important role and responsibility in ensuring this government lives up to the expectations of the people of Kerala. The strength of our alliance lies in its plurality, and we all look forward to every constituent working in concert to build a Kerala that is prosperous, just, and forward-looking. The people of Kerala have placed their trust in us. Let us honour it by working together to transform the state,” the post read. (ANI)

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