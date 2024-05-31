Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty holds roadshow in Kolkata

Kolkata: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty held a roadshow in Kolkata on Wednesday in support of BJP candidate for Kolkata North Lok Sabha seat Tapas Roy.

Speaking during the roadshow, the BJP leader said, “I have almost visited every constituency. Very positive vibes towards the BJP. I am expecting good results. The rest is in the hands of God.”

On the statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee that there would be a drop in the number of Lok Sabha seats for the BJP, he said, “See. She is God. She can say and do anything. I can’t do it. I am a humble person.”

“Write it for once. We do not predict. But I am telling you: Tesri baar, Modiji ki sarkar. Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time,” Mithun said.

Polling in Kolkata North, along with Basirhat, Barasat, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, Jaynagar, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Mathurapur, will be held in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1 in West Bengal.

In 2019, BJP made strong inroads into TMC stronghold in West Bengal, by winning 18 seats and being a close second to the ruling party in the state which won 22 seats.

Six phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over and the final phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies in eight States and Union territories. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Stay alert, keep hawk’s eye on EVMs on June 4’: BJP tells its booth in-charges

Also Watch: