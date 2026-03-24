Adivasis are original owners of India: Rahul alleges erosion of tribal rights in Gujarat

VADODARA: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, alleged that the rights of tribal communities were being systematically undermined, saying that "Adivasis are the original owners of India".

Speaking at the Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan in Gujarat's Vadodara, LoP Rahul Gandhi said tribal communities had gradually been dispossessed over time.

"Through the years, Adivasis have lost their land slowly and steadily. The nation owes you. The government took away your land, forests and everything else," he added.

Linking tribal identity with constitutional values, the LoP said, "Citizens give votes for the Constitution. It is not merely a book. Its ideology and thoughts go back thousands of years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders bow before tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. This Constitution carries the voice of Birsa Munda."

Rahul Gandhi alleged that current policies of the Central government were contrary to those ideals.

"This (Gujarat and Union) government always attacks your voice and attacks Birsa Munda by snatching away your rights, your land and your forests. For building a statue or for creating a mine, your land is taken away. It seems as if you have no rights," he said.

Raising the issue of economic policy, the LoP said that privatization had limited benefits.

"Privatization has taken place, but only five to seven percent of people get the benefits. Dues have been cleared for industrialists, but the poor are not getting anything. For whom this development is for? For the poor, for farmers... who?" Rahul Gandhi asked.

Referring to the Union Budget presentation, LoP Gandhi said, "Last year, when the budget was presented, I asked why among the 11 to 12 people who made the budget, there was no Dalit and no Adivasi."

He added that his demand for a caste census had drawn criticism.

"Whenever I talk about the caste census, BJP and RSS attack me," LoP Gandhi said.

He also raised concerns about appointments in higher education.

"Today, take out the list of Vice-Chancellors of universities, only RSS people are sitting there. They do not even know about history and science. You all need to take over those institutions," LoP Gandhi said. (IANS)

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