Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes charge as new Navy chief in Indian Navy

New Delhi: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday took over as India’s 26th chief of naval staff. He succeeds Admiral R Hari Kumar, who retires upon superannuation, after an illustrious career in the Indian Navy.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned on July 1,1985 into the executive branch of the Indian Navy. Tripathi is a Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist and commanded warships like corvette INS Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

He served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of the Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.

On the occasion, the newly-appointed Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi said that his singular focus as the Chief of Naval Staff will be to “ensure operational readiness and be ready to deter potential adversities at sea in peace and to ‘win the war at sea’ when asked to do so”.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as twenty-sixth Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy. Over the years, our Navy has evolved into a Combat, Cohesive, Credible,’ and Future Proof Force, for which, I want to thank all the esteemed former Chiefs of the Navy. I will also strengthen the ongoing efforts of the Indian Navy towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, towards new technologies and becoming an important pillar of the nation’s development towards our collective quest for ‘ Viksit Bharat’,” Navy Chief said.

“My priority will be to upskill our human resource i.e. the men and women of our Navy and provide them with the best armament, training, professional environment and administrative support,” he added.

During his career spanning nearly 40 years, he has held various important operational and staff appointments, which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at NHQ and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, he has served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala, Director General of Naval Operations, Chief of

Personnel and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command at Mumbai. (ANI)

