New Delhi: Supreme Court Seeks Response from Enforcement Directorate Over Timing of Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has acknowledged the accusations lodged by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Specifically, he questioned the timing of his detainment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. The legal team of Kejriwal has scrutinized the surrounding circumstances of his arrest. They are particularly focused on its proximity to the Lok Sabha elections. This implies potential political motives behind the agency's action.

A plea was filed by Kejriwal to contest the arrest. During the hearing, the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of freedom. It stated "Liberty is exceedingly important, you can’t deny that." The court uniquely highlighted the timing of the detention. It noted that the arrest took place immediately prior to the general elections creating political implications.

On March 21, ED apprehended Kejriwal. This followed a refusal from the Delhi High Court to offer him interim protection from coercive agency action. His legal representatives raised concerns about the necessity and timing of the arrest. They questioned why it occurred after enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha polls.

Senior Advocate A M Singhvi represents Kejriwal. He highlighted that legal documents and statements relied upon by the agency did not implicate the Chief Minister. This was the case for a significant period prior to his arrest. Singhvi pointed out that there was no established connection. No link between Kejriwal and the alleged kickbacks related to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy for a considerable duration leading up to his arrest.

The Supreme Court has given instructions to the Enforcement Directorate. A response to these concerns is to be provided by Friday. It suggests a keen interest in scrutinizing the basis for Kejriwal's arrest. The case has drawn attention due to its potential political ramifications. Kejriwal's supporters allege selective targeting by investigative agencies.

Allegations against Kejriwal and the AAP pertain to purported kickbacks. These were received in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. As the legal battle ensues importance of the Supreme Court's intervention grows. It underscores upholding fundamental liberties and ensuring transparency in law enforcement actions.