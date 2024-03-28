‘Aerospace power can be effectively used beyond enemy lines’: IAF chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari on Wednesday said Balakot-like operations have shown that given political will, aerospace power can be effectively carried out beyond enemy lines.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Aerospace Power in Future Conflicts’ here, he said that as nations increasingly rely on space-based assets for building strategic advantage, “militarisation and weaponisation of space has become an inevitable reality.”

According to the IAF Chief, space has also emerged as a critical domain for conduct of military operations, wherein seamless communication, navigation and surveillance capabilities would enhance survivability of modern military forces.

He said that skies have often been regarded as realms of wonder and exploration, where dreams take flight and boundaries dissolve into the vast blue expanse.

Air Chief Marshal said, “As we navigate these uncharted skies, air power being a key component of national power, would undoubtedly play a pivotal role and also serve as a symbol of national strength, a tool for peace and cooperation.”

The IAF chief mentioned that future conflicts will be characterised by a blend of simultaneous application of kinetic and non-kinetic forces, high-levels of battle space transparency, multi-domain operations, a high-degree of precision, enhanced lethality, a compressed sensor-to-shooter cycle, and of course, all under intense media scrutiny.

On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force conducted airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot, against a terrorist training camp. (IANS)

