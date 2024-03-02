NEW DELHI: In a historic milestone for the Indian Air Force (IAF), 4 elite units are scheduled to receive the prestigious 'Presidential Standards and Colours' on March 8 at a ceremony presided over by our Honourable President Draupadi Murmu at Hindon Airports at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. President Murmu will award the President's Standard upon the prestigious 45 Squadron and 221 Squadron, while 11 Base Repair Depots and 509 Signal Unit will be awarded the Presidential Colour, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The unprecedented recognition marks the first time in the history of the IAF that all four units will be honored simultaneously with the highest military commendation symbolizing exceptional service and contribution The 221st Squadron, known as the 'Valiants', traces its lineage back to 1963, playing an important role in various conflicts, especially in the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971. It is known for its prowess in fighting and fighting in 1999, the size of the squadron shaped the fortunes of the IAF. Similarly aptly named as 'Flying Daggers', 45 Squadron has a storied history since year1959.

From its participation in the crucial mission during the liberation of Goa to its heroics in Indo -During the Pak conflicts, the squadron exemplifies courage and resilience in the face of adversity. 11 Base Repair Depot remains the cornerstone of the maintenance program of the IAF and has been a major player in the modification and maintenance of fighter aircraft since its establishment in 1974. Its contribution to the IAF fleet ready for work and longevity, a front-line job that reflects its important role in animals.

In a significant development the 509th Signal Battalion which was established in the year 1965, has played an important role in organizing air defense operations, especially during the Bangladesh War of Independence in 1971. Because of its expertise in radar technology and command interrelationships, it is a nation. By protecting interests, underpinned by strategic objectives and in a balanced and thorough manner. This upcoming ceremony does not only marks the outstanding history and achievements of these units but it also underlines the IAF’s commitment to excellence and service to the nation. While the nation pays tribute to the exemplary units, their legacy of courage and dedication continues to inspire future generations of air warriors.

