After NCP’s Baba Siddique Murder, Pune leader also targeted by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

In the backdrop of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder, the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that another Pune leader was on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was planning to eliminate the latter and had given the responsibility of carrying out the crime through its shooters. According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang. “The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was planning to kill the Pune leader too and the responsibility of carrying out the crime was given to the shooters involved in Plan B,” said the official. As per the official, the matter came to light after the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered a pistol which was going to be used to carry out the crime. The Crime Branch has not disclosed the name of the leader. After the Bishnoi gang’s plan was exposed, the Crime Branch shared the inputs and information with Pune Police. The police are also investigating whether the recce was done by the accused in this case or not, said the senior police officer. The Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday arrested a shooter identified as Gaurav Vilas Apune in the murder case of Baba Siddique. The investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Gaurav Vilas who was involved as a shooter in the Plan B made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the murder of Baba Siddique had gone to Jharkhand to practice his firing. (ANI)

