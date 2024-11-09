Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress in Nashik rally

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress in his election rally here, saying Congress wants to create rift among OBCs and asked if the opposition party, which is constituent of the MVA, will praise late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray “whose contribution to the politics of the country and Maharashtra is incomparable.”

He said the people of Maharashtra are seeing the manifesto of ‘Mahayuti’ and the ‘ghotala patra’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

“Balasaheb Thackeray’s contribution to the politics of the country and Maharashtra is incomparable. But not a single word comes out from the mouth of Congress leaders in praise of Balasaheb Thackeray. I challenge my friends in the MVA, they should get the Congress leaders to praise Balasaheb Thackeray and his ideology...Today is 8th November, I will count the number of days and wait for a reply from MVA people,” PM Modi said.

He also targeted Congress over its view of VD Savarkar and said party leader Rahul Gandhi has apparently been told by his allies here not to air his views about the freedom fighter.

He also referred to BJP-led government approving classical Language status to Marathi along with Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

“We gave Marathi the recognition, which this great language deserves. We talked about the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. BJP proudly says that Veer Savarkar is our source of inspiration. Veer Savarkar is the pride of Maharashtra and the nation. But on the other hand, Congress and the people of MVA never let Marathi language get the status of elite language. Congress people abuse Veer Savarkar...I have heard that the people of MVA sat with the ‘Yuvraj’ of Congress and told him to stop abusing Veer Savarkar if you want to win elections in Maharashtra,” PM Modi said. He alleged that Congress wants OBC castes to fight among themselves.

“Congress’s clear opinion is that only when OBCs are weakened, the path to power will open for Congress, so Congress wants to create rifts among OBCs. Here in Nashik, there are so many OBC castes...Congress wants all these castes to fight among themselves...Congress has entered the field to destroy you. It is most troubled by your unity and strength. That is why it wants OBCs to lose their unity and open the way to power for Congress,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the Congress cannot tolerate a person from OBC community having become the Prime Minister of the country.

“A person from the OBC has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time, Congress can’t come to terms with this truth. Congress has lost its sleep. They are venting their anger on the OBC...MVA is against the Ladki Bahan Yojana, they went to the Court to stop this scheme,” he said.

He alleged that people have rejected Congress in different parts of the country and now it is “parasitic” party dependent on its allies for electoral success.

“The people of Maharashtra are seeing the manifesto of ‘Mahayuti’ and the ‘ghotala patra’ of MVA...The whole country has completely rejected the Congress due to its actions. Congress is no longer the All India Congress. Congress has now become a parasitic Congress. This Congress party is now surviving only on crutches. Be it Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Jharkhand, in most states, Congress is in a position to contest elections only with the support of other parties...Congress wants to divide SCs, STs and OBCs. OBCs were never able to unite during the Congress rule,” he said.

PM Modi said Congress has not been able to come to power on its own since the ninetees when OBCs (other backward communities) united.

“OBCs got reservation only when the Congress government was removed. During Nehru’s time, Congress kept OBCs divided into different castes, then Indira Gandhi also had the same attitude and the same was the case with Rajiv Gandhi. These people never allowed OBCs to unite and as soon as OBCs united in the 90s and became powerful, the Congress stopped forming governments with full majority,” he said.

He also referred to ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly over the resolution for restoration of “special status and constitutional guarantees” and said Congress and its allies want to again implement Article 370.

“You must have seen it on TV. 2-3 days ago, Congress and its allies created a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to re-implement Article 370. These people again want the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar to be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. These people again want that the reservation that Dalits, Valmiki community to be snatched away. Against the Constitution, against Dalits, backward classes, tribals, Congress is as much a part of this conspiracy as their other allies in the MVA. The Congress and the Aghadi people leave no opportunity to push the country backwards and weaken it,” he said. (ANI)

