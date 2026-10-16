Ahead of CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally, NDMC closes CP Central Park on Oct 16-17

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally on Friday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will be closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons."

Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. It appealed to protestors not to violate the BNSS order but added that it "may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem".

Separately, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices in two cases arising from the Opposition's campaign against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The NDMC issued a public notice announcing that Central Park will remain shut to the general public on October 16 and 17. DCP PRO Neha Yadav said the NDMC informed Delhi Police through a formal letter and asked it to make appropriate security arrangements for the "significant and sensitive public park" and to prevent unauthorised entry.

Yadav said the CJP had appealed to the public, via social media and a press conference, to gather at Central Park at 5 pm carrying the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also urged its workers, supporters and the public to attend in large numbers.

"Various trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have submitted requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments against disruptive elements and unlawful gatherings. They state that such activities are adversely affecting their businesses, particularly during the current festive season," she said during a press conference.

On the tricolour itself, she said prescribed rules must be followed while carrying or accompanying the national flag and during the singing of the national anthem, with "the utmost respect, dignity, and decorum" toward both. Police appealed to everyone to cooperate in maintaining peace and order.

As the police geared up for the initiative, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke asserted that hoisting the national flag is a matter of pride and "not a crime." The decision comes following the arrest of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, and the reported threat of action against Abhijeet Dipke. AAP is expected to mobilise supporters on a large scale in support of the CJP's call, while other organisations are also expected to join the initiative. (ANI)

Also Read: Massive "Lehra Do" Protest Called at Central Park CP on Oct 16 After CJP Leaders Detained