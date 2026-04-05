Ahmedabad Crime Branch busts IPL betting racket; Six arrested, Rs 3.10 lakh seized

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested six individuals for allegedly running an online cricket betting operation from a flat near the Memnagar area, officials said on Saturday. The accused were placing bets on Friday night’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings using multiple online cricket betting IDs.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided an apartment in Anand Park Society at around 11 p.m., which had been rented specifically for gambling activities.

Those arrested are Kapil alias Chirag Thakkar (24), Abhay Thakkar (30), Yashkumar Akhani (30), Meet Jaiswal (25), Kalpesh Thakkar (35), and Dhruv Thakkar (27), all originally from Banaskantha district.

Officials said they were both placing bets and selling betting IDs to others. Authorities seized 16 mobile phones valued at Rs 2,60,000 and cash of Rs 50,110, with a total seizure worth Rs 3,10,110. (IANS)

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