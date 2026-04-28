Ahmedabad: Supreme Court halts Gujarat move to reclaim Motera land of Asaram trust

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed maintenance of status quo on the disputed Motera land linked to jailed self-styled godman Asaram's trust in Ahmedabad, temporarily halting the Gujarat government's move to reclaim the property for proposed sports infrastructure development.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the interim order while hearing a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the Sant Shri Asharam Trust challenging the April 17 Gujarat High Court judgment, which had upheld state action to resume possession of over 45,000 square metres of land near the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The apex court asked the Gujarat government to place all relevant records pertaining to the land dispute on record within three days and granted the trust a similar period thereafter to file its response.

Posting the matter for further on May 5, the Justice Nath-led Bench ordered that status quo be maintained with regard to the property, including any demolition or coercive measures, until the next date of hearing. During the proceedings, the top court prima facie observed deficiencies in the notices issued to the trust.

Addressing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, the Justice Nath-led Bench observed that while the state government had initially granted lease rights over the land and subsequently expanded the allotment, it was now seeking abrupt termination.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the trust, contended that the land had been lawfully allotted in 1960 for charitable, religious and educational purposes and argued that the state government's move to cancel the allotment was illegal and mala fide. He submitted that the trust possessed sanctioned plans for the constructions and alleged selective targeting due to the strategic location of the land within a proposed sports development zone.

However, the Gujarat government opposed the plea, stating that there had been repeated violations of lease conditions, unauthorised constructions and encroachment on adjoining government land. (IANS)

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