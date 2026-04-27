Pawan Khera Moves Supreme Court After Anticipatory Bail Rejected in Assam Case

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has taken his legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging the Gauhati High Court's decision to reject his anticipatory bail plea in a criminal case filed by the Assam Police.

The case relates to remarks Khera allegedly made concerning the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

SLP Filed, Matter Registered

A Special Leave Petition filed by Khera on Sunday has been registered on the Supreme Court's official website as Diary No. 25523/2026.

The move comes after the Gauhati High Court declined to grant him anticipatory bail, leaving him exposed to potential arrest by Assam Police in connection with the case.

Background

The criminal case was registered by the Assam Police over statements Khera allegedly made targeting Chief Minister Sarma's wife — remarks that drew sharp reactions from the ruling establishment in the state.

Khera had approached the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail as a protective measure. With that plea now rejected, the Supreme Court petition represents his next legal option.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the apex court in the coming days.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Reserves Order on Congress Leader Pawan Khera’s Bail Plea