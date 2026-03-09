AI, autonomous systems to play major role in future warfare: Gen Anil Chauhan

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern warfare, stating that AI and autonomous systems are expected to play a decisive role in future conflicts.

Speaking during a session at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 on Saturday, the CDS discussed the evolving nature of warfare and said that while AI remains an emerging technology in the military domain, it is already beginning to influence ongoing conflicts through applications such as decision support, targeting, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

“The importance of AI in warfare is emerging now. It’s a new thing, but shortly it’s already playing a major role in ongoing conflicts also. Artificial intelligence is playing a major role in condition support, targeting, ISR, and number of such issues,” CDS Chauhan said. He noted that traditionally, military strength was measured by the number and capability of platforms such as tanks, aircraft, ships and submarines. However, he said that the character of warfare is changing, and modern combat now also relies heavily on data, networks, integration and intelligence.

The Chief of Defence Staff further said that contemporary combat has become increasingly complex, taking place across multiple domains, including the physical, synthetic and cognitive realms.

“So till now you could say warfare was something, or military might was something based on platforms you had, qualities and quantities of platforms — tanks, aircrafts, ships, submarines. But today I think apart from that you need data, networks, integration and intelligence,” CDS Chauhan said. (ANI)

