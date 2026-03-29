AI cameras, war rooms to tackle crowding at stations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has rolled out a series of measures to manage heavy passenger rush at stations, including the creation of dedicated holding areas, access control systems and enhanced surveillance, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, the minister has said that permanent passenger holding areas will be developed at 76 identified stations to reduce congestion on platforms.

These holding areas will be equipped with amenities such as seating, drinking water, toilets, ticketing facilities, information displays and security checks to handle peak-hour crowds.

The holding area at New Delhi Railway Station has already been commissioned, featuring additional ticket counters, automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs), public announcement systems, electronic train information boards, CCTV surveillance, luggage scanners, door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), improved lighting, power backup, RO drinking water and separate toilets for men, women and Divyangjans.

"Similar facilities at other stations are in various stages of planning and execution," he added.

To streamline passenger movement, complete access control will be implemented, allowing only passengers with confirmed reserved tickets direct entry to platforms, while those without tickets or on waiting lists will be accommodated in designated holding areas outside.

The Railways has also developed new designs for wider foot-over-bridges (FOBs), measuring 12 metres and 6 metres, which will be installed across stations to ease crowd flow, according to the minister.

Further, AI-enabled CCTV cameras are being installed at stations and adjoining areas for real-time monitoring and crowd management, while dedicated "war rooms" will be set up at major stations to ensure coordinated response among departments. (IANS)

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