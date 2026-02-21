Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slams ‘shirtless’ protest at AI Summit

NEW DELHI: Union Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday slammed the Congress over the ‘shirtless’ protest organized by its youth wing at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit 2026, asserting that the youth does not believe in the negative politics peddled by the opposition party.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Congress doesn’t even comprehend the needs of the country’s youth.

“The youth very clearly said that this is their exhibition. It is the exhibition. This is the summit for the youth. The youth who want to make the best use of it. They don’t believe in the negative politics that Congress was trying to play. We had some bad choices here. We took immediate action against anybody who tried to demean the good work done by our startups,” Vaishnaw said.

His remarks come after a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam, venue of the AI Impact India Summit, in the national capital by removing and displaying their shirts printed with slogans which read ‘Compromised Prime Minister’.

Vaishnaw added, “When so many good things are happening, how can one small thing be highlighted so much. It’s a personal learning for me. It was also a learning for me that people who are in politics, some of the people are opposition, they don’t even understand what the youth today wants, and they try to create things which are sad in a way and funny in another way.” (ANI)

