AI deepfakes emerging as new threat to financial systems, warns Centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a fresh advisory warning about the rising misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals to create deepfake videos and fake digital identities for financial and cyber fraud.

The advisory, issued by the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), said fraudsters are using advanced AI tools to generate realistic impersonations that can bypass facial authentication, liveness checks, Video-KYC, account recovery systems, and other security measures.

According to the advisory, cybercriminals often contact victims through social media, messaging apps, job portals, dating platforms, or phone calls. They then collect facial data either from publicly available online content or by persuading victims to perform actions such as blinking, turning their heads, or speaking on camera. (IANS)

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