AIADMK files complaint against DMK over alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC)

NEW DELHI: The AIADMK on Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India accusing the DMK of misusing Tamil Nadu's Information and Public Relations Department for election campaigning.

AIADMK MP I. S. Inbadurai alleged that government staff, vehicles, and equipment were used to produce and distribute campaign content for Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. He called it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged strict action, citing the 1975 Indira Gandhi vs Raj Narain case.

The AIADMK has asked for an inquiry, transfer of officials, and seizure of equipment. The complaint comes ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, with a major contest involving DMK, AIADMK-led NDA, and actor Vijay's party entering the race. (ANI)

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