BJP-AIADMK using SIR to delete voters ahead of 2026 TN polls, alleges Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has accused the BJP and AIADMK of conspiring to manipulate the electoral rolls through the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in a bid to disenfranchise working-class voters, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and women ahead of the 2026 State Assembly elections. In a statement issued on Sunday, Stalin said the BJP and AIADMK “do not have the strength to face the people during elections” and were relying on the removal of voters’ names to gain an unfair advantage. “In Tamil Nadu, their calculation will prove to be wrong,” he declared. Stalin alleged that the BJP, in coordination with the ECI, had already deleted around 65 lakh voter names in Bihar and was now attempting to replicate the same in Tamil Nadu. “The DMK and the INDIA bloc have been warning that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, is engaged in such anti-democratic practices,” he stated. (IANS)

