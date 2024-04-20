AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi questions EC’s silence over BJP candidate’s ‘provocative’ gesture

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned the silence of the police and the Election Commission over the alleged provocative gesture made by the BJP candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavai Latha, towards a mosque during a procession taken out on Ram Navami on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad MP wanted to know what the Police Commissioner, Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer, and District Election Officer were doing.

Owaisi reacted strongly when mediapersons sought his reaction to a purported video showing Madhavi Latha pretending to shoot an arrow at a mosque during a Ram Navami Shoba Yatra.

“Why don’t you ask the Election Commission, CEO, and the Police Commissioner? Am I the Kotwal of Hyderabad,” he asked journalists.

“Can’t the Election Commission see this? Had I done the same, suo moto action would have followed,” Owaisi said. (IANS)

