Election Commission of India asks political parties to obtain Media Certification and Monitoring Committee's permission

Silchar: No political party, candidate, or any organization or individual shall print any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and on the day prior to poll day without prior certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) under the Election Commission. According to the ECI’s guidelines an application for publication of advertisements should be made to the concerned MCMC two days prior to fixing the proposed date to be published in the print media. Details of matters to be printed should also be included in the application.

The order further states that if the committee deems the matter suitable for printing and gives clearance, then it can be printed. Otherwise the Election Commissioner will treat it as a punishable offence. Therefore, according to Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code, the Election Commission has directed every political party, candidate, organization or individual to obtain permission to print advertisements on the above-mentioned day, stated a press release.

