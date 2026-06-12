Air India denies putting pressure on families of AI-171 Boeing crash victims

New Delhi: Air India has denied allegations that families of victims of the AI-171 Boeing crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, are being pressured to sign legal waivers in exchange for compensation. The airline said there is "absolutely no deadline or pressure" to accept its final settlement offer.

The clarification came after allegations by the daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the 260 people killed when the aircraft crashed seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad airport.

In a statement, Air India said families are free to wait for the official crash investigation findings before deciding on compensation. With most interim payments already disbursed, the airline has begun discussions on final settlements but stressed that acceptance is entirely voluntary. The airline also clarified that the wording in its Receipt, Discharge and Indemnity (RDI) document is intended only to ensure settlements remain final and to protect Air India from future claims. It said the document does not prevent legal action against aircraft manufacturers or other third parties.

Air India stated that it has paid interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to families of the deceased. Payments have reached 96 per cent of affected families, while pending cases mainly involve incomplete documentation or family disputes. Among those injured on the ground, 94 per cent have received either full and final compensation or interim relief. (IANS)

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